Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+; Treasury calls it 'arbitrary'

Fitch cited the worsening political divisions around spending and tax policy as a key reason for its decision. It said US governance has declined relative to other highly rated countries and it noted “repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.”

Biden administration officials strongly criticized Fitch’s move. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was “arbitrary” and “based on outdated data.”

Yellen noted that the US economy has rapidly recovered from the pandemic recession, with the unemployment rate near a half-century low and the economy expanding at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter.

Fitch informed Biden administration officials that the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was a factor in its decision to downgrade because it indicated an unstable government, according to a person familiar with the discussions between the administration and the rating agency. Fitch produced a report last year that showed government stability declined from 2018 to 2021, but increased since Biden assumed the presidency, said the person, who was granted anonymity to disclose private conversations.

Another factor in Fitch’s decision is that it expects the US economy to tumble into a “mild recession” in the final three months of this year and early next year. Economists at the Federal Reserve made a similar forecast this spring but then reversed it in July and said growth would slow but a recession would likely be avoided.

AP