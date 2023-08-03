Apec urges implementation of Disaster Early Warning Systems to save lives

Officials, representatives from the private sector, academia and industry leaders discussed diverse approaches to early warning systems in the Apec region and explored a regional approach to this during their meeting on Tuesday in Seattle.

Communications system including timely and accurate dissemination of warnings that can reach rural communities are key criteria to an effective early warning system. Examples shared during the meeting include partnering with the private sector, rural communities and domestic media including TV, online and radio channels, leveraging artificial intelligence and big data, as well as using open source and digital platforms.

The meeting also assessed the impact of complex emergencies and disaster shocks to the region’s supply chains and ways to promote disaster risk reduction in supply chain management.



“Our ability to address emergent threats is rooted in the adaptability of our emergency management workforce and our strategic international partnerships,” said Cynthia Spishak, United States Host Economy Representative. To date, the EPWG has accelerated the implementation of effective disaster risk reduction and adaptive crisis management efforts across the region.

“Flexible, scalable, and adaptable organizations are best positioned to meet the demands generated by complex emergencies,” Spishak added

Data governance systems in the region are a key component of the discussion on strengthening the region’s climate resilience. Currently, there is no single approach to collecting, interpreting and disseminating disaster risk data among Apec economies and there are opportunities for cross-economy collaboration in this space.

“Every economy has put in place it's own planning for mainstreaming disaster risk reduction, but I believe we will benefit from and empower ourselves by learning from each other,” Yan concluded. “I believe we all have a heart as big as our mandate—that is to work towards a region where disaster risks no longer threaten or destroy the well-being of people.”

Senior disaster management officials met in Seattle on Wednesday for the Apec Senior Disaster Management Forum chaired by the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.