US auto workers target Detroit Three plants for historic strike

Top-scale assembly plant workers make about US$32 per hour, plus large annual profit-sharing checks. Ford said average annual pay including overtime and bonuses was US$78,000 last year.

Outside the Ford plant in suburban Detroit, worker Britney Johnson, 35, has worked for the company for about 3 1/2 years and has let to reach top union wages. “I like the job. It’s just that we deserve more,” she said.

She’s after higher pay, the return of pensions, cost of living raises and an end to different tiers of wages.

Johnson said this is her first strike, but she’s been preparing for it for months and putting away money. “It’s not fun. There are a lot of people who are not going to get paid,” she said. She guesses that the strike will last a couple of weeks.

“We’re the ones for the last 20 years who have been kind of hoping things would change and we would get back some of the stuff that we lost with the bankruptcy,” said Tommy Wolikow, who delivers parts to an assembly line at GM’s pickup truck plant in Flint, Michigan, which is still making vehicles. “And every contract, it just seemed like we didn’t get what we deserved.”

Wolikow called this year’s talks huge and said meeting the company in the middle isn’t good enough. “I think it needs to be a little bit closer to the top of what we're asking for,” he said.

The automakers, however, say they’re facing unprecedented demands on capital as they develop and build new electric vehicles while at the same time making gas-powered cars, SUVs and trucks to pay the bills. They’re worried that labour costs will rise so much that they’ll have to price their cars above those sold by foreign automakers with U.S. factories.

GM CEO Mary Barra told workers in a letter Thursday that the company is offering historic wage increases and new vehicle commitments at US factories. GM’s offer, she wrote, “addresses what you’ve told us is most important to you, in spite of the heated rhetoric from UAW leadership.”

The limited strikes will help to preserve the union’s $825 million strike fund, which would run dry in about 11 weeks if all 146,000 workers went on strike.

Under the UAW strategy, workers who go on strike would live on US$500 per week in strike pay from the union, while others would stay on the job at full pay. It’s unlikely the companies would lock the remaining workers out of their factories because they want to keep building vehicles.

But Fain has said the union would increase the number of plants on strike if it doesn’t get fair offers from the companies.

It’s tough to say just how long it will take for the strikes to cut inventories at dealers and start hurting the companies’ bottom lines.

Jeff Schuster, head of automotive for the Global Data research firm, said Stellantis has the most inventory and could hold out longer. The company has enough vehicles at or en route to dealers to last for 75 days. Ford has a 62-day supply and GM has 51. All have been building as many highly profitable pickup trucks and big SUVS as they can.

Still, Schuster predicted the strikes could last longer than previous work stoppages such as a 2019 strike against GM that lasted 40 days.

“This one feels like there’s a lot more at risk here on both sides,” he said.

AP