'Freedom will be the winner' - Zelenskiy addresses Canadian parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday offered a heartfelt thanks to Canada for its help in the war against Russia, saying Ottawa's aid had helped save thousands of lives.
Zelenskiy made his remarks in a speech to the Parliament in Canada, where the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine's defence against the Russian invasion of February 2022.
Shortly before Zelenskiy spoke, Trudeau said Canada would be offering an extra C$650 million in military aid over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles. Ottawa would also send trainers to help Ukrainian pilots on western F-16 fighter jets, he said.
Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed over C$8 billion (US$5.9 billion) in aid to Ukraine, including over C$1.8 billion in military assistance.
Russia reveals impact of Ukrainian attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ
At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday (September 22), Russian-installed officials said.
Satellite imagery showed smoke billowing from the HQ building in Sevastopol's city centre. The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said the attack had caused a fire and people were being urged to avoid the city centre where the navy building is located, with firefighters working and some roads closed.
Russia's defence ministry said one serviceman was missing after the attack, revising its earlier statement that the man had been killed. Air defences had downed a total of five missiles, the ministry said.
Ukraine's military confirmed it had attacked the Russian Black Sea fleet's headquarters, but gave few details.
