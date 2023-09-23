'Freedom will be the winner' - Zelenskiy addresses Canadian parliament

Zelenskiy made his remarks in a speech to the Parliament in Canada, where the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine's defence against the Russian invasion of February 2022.

Shortly before Zelenskiy spoke, Trudeau said Canada would be offering an extra C$650 million in military aid over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles. Ottawa would also send trainers to help Ukrainian pilots on western F-16 fighter jets, he said.

Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed over C$8 billion (US$5.9 billion) in aid to Ukraine, including over C$1.8 billion in military assistance.