'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel after attack

"This is terrorism, but sadly for the Jewish people, it's not new," Biden said.

The incident had brought to the surface memories of antisemitism and the genocide of the Jewish people, he added.

In an apparent reference to Iran and Iranian-backed groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, Biden said he had a message for any country or organization thinking of taking advantage of the situation - "I have one word: don't."

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year-old conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit without warning.

BIDEN PROMISES ISRAEL SUPPORT

Biden spoke after his third phone call in four days with Netanyahu, telling him if such an attack happened in the United States "our response would be swift, decisive and overwhelming."

Biden outlined the U.S. military assistance being sent to help Israel in its fight and said he would ask Congress to take urgent action. The White House is considering submitting a request to Congress that would include military aid to both Ukraine and Israel, said a person familiar with the matter.

The White House on Monday said it expected to fulfill additional security requests from Israel as quickly as possible. Biden promised replenishment of interceptors used by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system as well as ammunition in addition to redoubling U.S. military presence in the region.

Biden also offered support for American Jews and said they should be allowed to worship in peace in the United States. Biden said last month that antisemitism in the United States had risen to record levels.

Israel's embassy in Washington said the death toll from Hamas' weekend attacks had surpassed 1,000, dwarfing all modern Islamist attacks on the West since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Reuters