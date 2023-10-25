Blinken says he will work with China’s Wang Yi to rein in Middle East tensions

Blinken called on the 15-member council to help contain the conflict, amid soaring tensions after Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attacks on Israel on Oct 7.

“Members of this council, and permanent members in particular, have a special responsibility to prevent this conflict from spreading,” Blinken said, warning Iran and its proxies in the region not to open up more fronts in the war.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my counterpart from the People’s Republic of China to do precisely that when he visits Washington later this week.”

Washington does not seek conflict with Iran, Blinken said but warned that it would act swiftly and decisively if Tehran or its proxies attack US personnel anywhere.

Wang is set to arrive in the United States on Thursday for talks with Blinken and US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, as Washington seeks to ensure the intense competition between the world’s two largest economies and their disagreements over a host of issues from trade to Taiwan and the South China Sea does not veer into conflict.