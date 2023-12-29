UN chief calls for unity, hope in New Year's message

"2023 has been a year of enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos," Guterres said. "Humanity is in pain, and our planet is in peril. 2023 is the hottest year on record."

Highlighting the pressing global issues that have compounded the world's challenges, the UN chief emphasized that poverty and hunger continue to afflict countless people, while conflicts and wars are multiplying in number and intensity. Trust, both among nations and within communities, is "in short supply."

Guterres urged restraint against the temptation to cast blame and resort to violence, saying, "Pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere. Humanity is strongest when we stand together."