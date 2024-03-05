Homeless crackdown gains momentum in California as US Supreme Court test looms

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell said a game of Whac-A-Mole has emerged, with politicians who failed to provide affordable housing now resorting to police force.

"We're not seeing a reduction in homelessness in San Diego, we're seeing a reduction in homelessness downtown San Diego, but a big increase on the outskirts of downtown," said McConnell, a former vice chair of the board of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, an organization that administers public funding for shelters and other services. "So what has that really done? Nothing.”

San Diego in June 2023 passed the Unsafe Camping Ordinance with a 5-4 vote on a city council made up entirely of Democrats, allowing police to enforce camping laws at transit hubs, parks or within two blocks of a school or shelter, regardless of whether beds are available.

A San Diego homeless man who identified himself as Brother Shine said that as a result of the city's enforcement efforts he is constantly being asked to move along, even if just around the corner.

"I have to abide by the laws and regulations," he said, shortly after an encounter with two uniformed police officers.

Advocate McConnell said many people are simply pushed outside the boundaries of where the survey is taken.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, a Democrat, acknowledged that some homeless people are just relocating, but said the city was putting more in contact with services.

The city funds 1,856 shelter beds, nearly double the number when he took office in 2021, Gloria said. In addition, last year the city opened 533 tents for singles or couples at two safe sleeping sites, plus 233 safe parking places where people can sleep in their cars, according to the mayor's office.

Republican state Senator Brian Jones introduced the homelessness bill, which was co-authored by Democrat Catherine Blakespear.

Reuters