Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: 6 presumed dead as search efforts suspended
Six people are presumed dead after emergency workers suspended search efforts on the evening of March 26, following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore in the eastern US state of Maryland.
Officials said that the collapse occurred when a large container ship experienced a power failure early on March 26, leading to a collision with the four-lane bridge. The ship was identified as a Singapore-flagged container ship, the Dali.
The collision resulted in individuals and vehicles being plunged into the cold river.
AFP reported that emergency workers on March 26 evening suspended the search for six people still missing.
Those six individuals, believed to be part of a construction crew, were conducting repair work on the bridge when the collision occurred.
“Based on the length of time that we’ve gone in this search... (and) the water temperature... at this point, we do not believe that we’re going to find any of these individuals still alive,” said Coast Guard Rear-Admiral Shannon Gilreath.
Two people were pulled from the Patapsco River earlier, with one being in critical condition, according to the local authorities.
“This is an unthinkable tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “We have to first and foremost pray for all of those impacted.”
In brief remarks from the White House on March 26, US President Joe Biden said he wants the federal government to pay for the reconstruction of the bridge, which opened to traffic in March 1977.
“We’re gonna work with our partners in Congress to make sure the state gets the support it needs,” Biden said.
In the early aftermath of the accident, rescuers pulled out two survivors, one in a “very serious condition”.
The ship “lost propulsion” as it was leaving port, and the crew on board notified Maryland officials that it had lost control of the vessel, ABC News reported, citing an unclassified US intelligence report.
The Dali had issued a Mayday call moments before the collision, a move which saved lives as officials halted some road traffic, said Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in response to The Straits Times’ queries that it has contacted the US Coast Guard, the Office of Marine Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board to offer assistance as the flag administration, adding that investigators from Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau and MPA are headed to Baltimore to support investigations.
The closure of one of the US East Coast’s major ports threatens to disrupt supplies of goods such as cars, coal and other commodities like sugar.
It could create bottlenecks and increase delays and costs on the northeastern seaboard, experts say. The port handles the most car imports and is among the largest for coal exports.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge is the main thoroughfare for drivers between New York and Washington who seek to avoid downtown Baltimore. It is one of three ways to cross the Baltimore Harbour, with a traffic volume of 31,000 cars per day or 11.3 million vehicles a year.
The Straits Times
Asia News Network