Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: 6 presumed dead as search efforts suspended

Officials said that the collapse occurred when a large container ship experienced a power failure early on March 26, leading to a collision with the four-lane bridge. The ship was identified as a Singapore-flagged container ship, the Dali.

The collision resulted in individuals and vehicles being plunged into the cold river.

AFP reported that emergency workers on March 26 evening suspended the search for six people still missing.

Those six individuals, believed to be part of a construction crew, were conducting repair work on the bridge when the collision occurred.

“Based on the length of time that we’ve gone in this search... (and) the water temperature... at this point, we do not believe that we’re going to find any of these individuals still alive,” said Coast Guard Rear-Admiral Shannon Gilreath.

Two people were pulled from the Patapsco River earlier, with one being in critical condition, according to the local authorities.

“This is an unthinkable tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “We have to first and foremost pray for all of those impacted.”