B. Braun Thailand Ltd wins Best Company to Work for in Asia 2021 Award

B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd was presented with the 'Best Company to Work for in Asia 2021' in recognition of its accomplishments in People Management for the second year in a row. The award, organized by Business Media International (BMI) and HR Asia, is held annually in Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UAE, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. It recognizes companies with best-in-class HR practices, high levels of employee engagement and an excellent workplace culture.
B. Braun Thailand has consistently set out to implement strategies and practices that would differentiate it from amongst its industry peers. The company continuously nurtures a culture of collaboration built on Trust and Accountability, complimented by career development and continuous learning opportunities, while providing a highly conducive workspace that is based on Diversity and Inclusivity. B. Braun Thailand also went above and beyond to ensure that all its employees remained safe and healthy - both physically and emotionally - during the pandemic.
These practices enabled the company to score above the industry average across all three assessment areas in the Total Engagement Assessment ModelTM (TEAM) survey, which is part of the HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia® criteria. The TEAM survey evaluates employee engagement on
• CORE (Collective Organization for Real Engagement)
• SELF (Heart, Mind & Soul)
• GROUP (Think, Feel & Do)
Some 269 companies from over 25 industries in Thailand were nominated for the award and B. Braun Thailand was selected to be one of the 50 winners for 2021.
Mr. Sayan Roy, Managing Director of B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd. said:
“It is an honour for B. Braun Thailand to be recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” again. This award is an affirmation that we are on the right path with our good HR practices in achieving our vision to protect and improve the health of people around the world. At B. Braun, we strongly believe in our employees' capabilities and we will ensure the continuous development of a competent, diverse, and inclusive workforce. This award will encourage our leadership team to continue our commitment for developing and supporting our employees to have a fulfilling employee experience. A special thanks as well to all our employees, as we are humbled by their faith in the organization.”
About the awards
The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is an awards recognition program for organizations that have been identified by their employees as one of Asia’s employers of choice and ascertains the best employers to work for. The award is targeted at companies across Asia and recognizes companies with the best HR practices and which demonstrate high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures. The high-profile nature of this award attracts applications from Fortune 500 companies, as well as other companies of various types, including multinational corporations and government-linked companies.
Published : December 24, 2021
