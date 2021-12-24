B. Braun Thailand Ltd wins Best Company to Work for in Asia 2021 Award

These practices enabled the company to score above the industry average across all three assessment areas in the Total Engagement Assessment ModelTM (TEAM) survey, which is part of the HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia® criteria. The TEAM survey evaluates employee engagement on

• CORE (Collective Organization for Real Engagement)

• SELF (Heart, Mind & Soul)

• GROUP (Think, Feel & Do)

Some 269 companies from over 25 industries in Thailand were nominated for the award and B. Braun Thailand was selected to be one of the 50 winners for 2021.

Mr. Sayan Roy, Managing Director of B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd. said:

“It is an honour for B. Braun Thailand to be recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” again. This award is an affirmation that we are on the right path with our good HR practices in achieving our vision to protect and improve the health of people around the world. At B. Braun, we strongly believe in our employees' capabilities and we will ensure the continuous development of a competent, diverse, and inclusive workforce. This award will encourage our leadership team to continue our commitment for developing and supporting our employees to have a fulfilling employee experience. A special thanks as well to all our employees, as we are humbled by their faith in the organization.”