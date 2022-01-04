Want an electric car? Perhaps you should tap brake on purchase

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith had stoked expectations last week at the final Cabinet meeting of 2021, announcing that customs and excise measures for the EV industry were ready.
But he added that the Cabinet was still waiting for the EV board to present details of packages to promote EV use in Thailand.
The full package of measures is expected to be presented to Cabinet soon.
According to the government’s target, 30 per cent of cars on Thai roads will be EVs by 2025.
Published : January 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
