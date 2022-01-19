Household debt expected to rise to 90% of GDP

The EIC estimates household debt to be in the range of 89.5 to 90.5 per cent of GDP, before gradually decreasing in the second half of the year when the impact of the Omicorn virus variant decreases.

Household loan growth from the banking system in the third quarter slowed down in all major credit categories. However, personal loans continued to expand at a high level based on liquidity demand to offset the steep drop in income.

The problem of non-formal debt in the household sector tends to accelerate from households that need credit to pay for their expenses but have limited access to credit in the system. Most of them are already vulnerable low-income households, the EIC said.

The ratio of household debt to GDP in Thailand is likely to rise again within the first half of 2022. The main risk factor comes from the Omicron virus and how it will affect household income and increase loan demand.