Sun, February 13, 2022

Thailand bans seafood imports from illegal fishing

The Fisheries and Customs departments on Tuesday joined hands to ban imports tainted by illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) – a problem threatening Thailand’s US$6-billion (Bt198 billion) seafood export industry.

The departments signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at boosting confidence among international trading partners about the seafood traceability system in Thailand.

Under the MoU, if the Department of Fisheries blocks importation of products due to IUU concerns, it will notify the Customs Department and importer/exporter of the reasons for its action.

Meanwhile if the Customs Department detects seafood being imported, exported or transported without a licence, it will notify the Department of Fisheries so it can take action.

Seafood shipments seized under the MoU will either be destroyed or distributed free of charge by the Customs Department to the poor or disadvantaged.

