Digital Assets Association pushes for crypto tax holiday

At the same time, there is also the issue of interpreting “NFTs” as a type of digital asset because there is every kind of tax involved, he said. For example, if it were defined as a commodity, there would be a 7 per cent VAT.

“I believe in the idea of ‘free tax, free crypto’, so exemption or postponement of crypto tax for five years or even using it as a deduction will be an opportunity for the digital assets business to grow,” Prinn said. This market is not yet mature enough for taxation. Investors may move away because the industry is global and investors can easily choose to trade with foreign exchanges, he warned.