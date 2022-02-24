Fresh market enters digital era with pilot project in six provinces

Asst Prof Nattapon Nimmanphatcharin, director-general of the agency, revealed that the Transform Fresh Market Project has been implemented to promote and support SME entrepreneurs, hawker shops, stalls in six pilot provinces – Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Pathom, Chainat, Sing Buri and Lop Buri.
The project aims to provide 30,000 entrepreneurs with access to digital technology and bring the store into the platform of distribution and delivery channels
At the same time, there is also a plan to expand the project to four provinces – Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan – after the latest success in Bangkok’s Ying Charoen Market.
Published : February 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
