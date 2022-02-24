Tue, March 01, 2022

Fresh market enters digital era with pilot project in six provinces

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is promoting projects to transform the fresh market into the modern era, combining digital networks, startups and digital service providers with SME entrepreneurs, shops, hawkers, and stalls.

Asst Prof Nattapon Nimmanphatcharin, director-general of the agency, revealed that the Transform Fresh Market Project has been implemented to promote and support SME entrepreneurs, hawker shops, stalls in six pilot provinces – Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Pathom, Chainat, Sing Buri and Lop Buri.

The project aims to provide 30,000 entrepreneurs with access to digital technology and bring the store into the platform of distribution and delivery channels

At the same time, there is also a plan to expand the project to four provinces – Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan – after the latest success in Bangkok’s Ying Charoen Market.

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

