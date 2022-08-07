Lack of Suitable and Skilled Talent is the Biggest Challenge Faced by Thai Organisations in Driving Digital Agility 

A study commissioned by Workday, a global leader in enterprise technology for finance and human resources, has found that most organisations in Thailand (91%) are still lagging in digital agility[2] – falling into the slow or tactical stages of digital agility maturity.

This is despite the opportunity to accelerate digital transformation and increase technology adoption during the pandemic.

The study found that the lack of suitable and skilled talent in talent acquisition and actively retaining them were the top two challenges cited by Thai organisations in pursuing digital transformation.

Conducted in association with IDC, the IDC-Workday Digital Agility Index Asia/Pacific 2022 highlights the extent to which Asia Pacific (APAC) organisations have progressed in digital agility since the COVID-19 pandemic.

First started in 2020, the study assesses and ranks organisations on the Digital Agility Index (DAI). From their scores, organisations are identified either as "Agility Leaders" if they are found to be in the agile/integrated stages of digital agility maturity, or "Agility Followers" if they are determined to be in the slow/tactical stages.

Thailand drops to 9th position in Digital Agility Index, overtaken by Indonesia

The study found that across the nine APAC markets surveyed, progress in digital agility is uneven.