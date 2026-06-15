A Landmark Quarter: Thailand attracts nearly 100 billion baht in foreign capital in just three months

The EEC: Thailand’s Strategic Magnet

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) remains the undisputed crown jewel of the Kingdom’s investment policy. In the first quarter, this zone acted as a strategic magnet, attracting 44.001 billion baht, representing 45% of total national investment. China was the largest source of investment in the corridor, contributing 19.5 billion baht to the corridor’s growth.

The EEC has evolved into a sophisticated theatre for high-value technical activities, including:

Aerospace: The maintenance of aircraft nacelles and the production of Aircraft Engine Cases, propelling Thailand’s ambition to become a premier regional aerospace hub.

Telecommunications: Advanced repair and maintenance of fibre optic systems.

Electronics: High-density PCBA manufacturing, essential for the "Future Industries" mandate.



Engineering the Future: BOI Incentives and High-Tech Shifts

The Board of Investment (BOI) has been instrumental in this economic pivot. A significant 45% of all approved investors (269 out of 347) entered the market via BOI or Industrial Estate Authority certificates, reflecting a preference for government-incentivised, strategic growth. These projects, worth 52.4 billion baht, are precision-targeted at the Digital Economy, AI, and EV sectors.

Furthermore, there is a transition from a mere production base to a regional service hub. The rise of Trade and Investment Support Offices (TISO) and International Business Centres (IBC) signifies Thailand’s maturing role in global procurement and trade facilitation.



Socio-Economic Dividends: Jobs and Knowledge Transfer

This capital influx is yielding a substantial social dividend. Thai employment has seen a 95% increase, with 3,132 new roles created this quarter. More vital, however, is the sophisticated exchange of specialised knowledge that is future-proofing the local workforce.

Key technical transfers now include:

ESG & Standards: Greenhouse gas assessment, environmental monitoring, and safety certifications for pharmaceuticals and food.

Greenhouse gas assessment, environmental monitoring, and safety certifications for pharmaceuticals and food. Circular Economy: Waste analysis and innovative recycling enhancement technologies.

Waste analysis and innovative recycling enhancement technologies. Logistics: Next-generation, automated warehouse management systems.



A Resilient Path Forward

The prevailing sentiment for 2026 is undeniable: the Kingdom remains extraordinarily magnetic to global capital. This Q1 momentum suggests that Thailand is no longer just a recipient of passive investment but a sophisticated partner in the global technological frontier. With a clear focus on the industries of tomorrow, Thailand is navigating a resilient and highly prosperous path forward.



SOURCE: www.thailand.go.th