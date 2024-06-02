Great Wall Motors vows commitment to Thailand despite Europe downturn

Great Wall Motors has reaffirmed its investment commitments in Thailand despite the closure of its main office in Europe and staff layoffs there.
Great Wall Motors will close its office in Munich, Germany, on August 1 and lay off 100 employees, including the management team, after disappointing electric-vehicle (EV) sales in Europe's largest car market.
After the news, Great Wall Motors Thailand issued a statement addressing rumours about negative impacts on its operations due to global and local automotive industry conditions.
The Chinese carmaker has affirmed that its business in Thailand remains robust, and therefore it is ensuring quality sales, after-sales service, and product delivery to both current and future Thai customers to the fullest extent of its ability.
The statement on its Facebook page also said that as the sole Chinese brand with a fully integrated manufacturing facility in Rayong province for more than three years, it has partnered with many suppliers such as SVOLT, HYCET, NOBO, MIND, and Exquisite, generating jobs and income for thousands of Thais.
The company says it offers a range of new-energy vehicles catering to diverse consumer needs, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and 100% electric cars. Continuous investment in Thailand aims to establish it as a regional hub for EV adoption and production, it said.