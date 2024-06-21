Cybertruck Tour: Showcasing future automotive tech across Thailand

FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2024

Tesla, the world leader in electric vehicle innovation, has launched the "Cybertruck Tour" campaign.

This initiative brings the groundbreaking electric pickup truck on a tour across Thailand, offering a unique opportunity for everyone to experience cutting-edge technology firsthand through exciting #CybertruckTour activities.

The Cybertruck, first unveiled in 2019 and delivered starting in late November 2023, boasts an extraterrestrial design with an ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel exoskeleton and nearly indestructible Armor Glass. Its advanced Steer-by-Wire and rear-wheel steering systems provide unmatched performance for all terrains. Additionally, it offers 3,423.5 litres of storage, a 5-ton towing capacity, and the ability to power other electric vehicles and devices, embodying cutting-edge, alien-like technology.

Starting on June 24, 2024, the tour will be showcased in 7 locations across 3 provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen. This event offers a special experience for everyone to get up close with the future of automotive technology, learn more about the EV lifestyle, and capture unique photos with the Cybertruck. 

