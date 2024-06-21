Cybertruck Tour: Showcasing future automotive tech across Thailand

This initiative brings the groundbreaking electric pickup truck on a tour across Thailand, offering a unique opportunity for everyone to experience cutting-edge technology firsthand through exciting #CybertruckTour activities.
The Cybertruck, first unveiled in 2019 and delivered starting in late November 2023, boasts an extraterrestrial design with an ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel exoskeleton and nearly indestructible Armor Glass. Its advanced Steer-by-Wire and rear-wheel steering systems provide unmatched performance for all terrains. Additionally, it offers 3,423.5 litres of storage, a 5-ton towing capacity, and the ability to power other electric vehicles and devices, embodying cutting-edge, alien-like technology.
Starting on June 24, 2024, the tour will be showcased in 7 locations across 3 provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen. This event offers a special experience for everyone to get up close with the future of automotive technology, learn more about the EV lifestyle, and capture unique photos with the Cybertruck.