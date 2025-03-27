Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

"What we're going to be doing is a 25% tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States," Trump said at an event in the Oval Office.

Trump, who sees tariffs as a tool to raise revenue to offset his promised tax cuts and to revive a long-declining US industrial base, said collections would begin on April 3, the day after he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs aimed at the countries responsible for the bulk of the US trade deficit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the move as "bad for businesses, worse for consumers," while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney labeled it a "direct attack" on Canadian workers.

"We will defend our workers, we will defend our companies, we will defend our country, and we will defend it together," Carney told reporters in Ottawa.

The United Auto Workers, long-standing critics of free trade agreements that it says have destroyed American jobs, lauded it.

"These tariffs are a major step in the right direction for autoworkers and blue-collar communities across the country, and it is now on the automakers, from the Big Three to Volkswagen and beyond, to bring back good union jobs to the US," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement.