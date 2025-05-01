Japan\'s new auto sales rise 10.5 % in April

Five of the eight major domestic automakers posted higher sales, according to the data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Daihatsu Motor Co. saw its sales more than double from the same month of last year, when the company temporarily suspended shipments due to a scandal over fraudulent vehicle tests.

Sales at Toyota Motor Co., which sources some vehicles from Daihatsu, a subsidiary, grew 11.8 %.