Honda eyes case-by-case collaboration with Nissan

"Based on the business environment, we will promote (collaboration) only where we can expect benefits," Mibe said at a general meeting of Honda shareholders in Tokyo.
He said that the three automakers are continuing talks, but did not mention when they are expected to reach an agreement.
In response to a shareholder's question about the possibility of Honda resuming management integration talks with Nissan, which fell apart in February, Mibe said there is no such possibility "for the time being," but added, "I don't mean to completely deny it."
Regarding US President Donald Trump's high tariff policy, Mibe said that Honda is increasing production in the United States to mitigate its impact.
At the meeting venue, a shareholder in her 60s from Fujimi, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, said that she wants the three-way collaboration to proceed "with a sense of speed" as the partnership benefits Honda.
On the same day, Mitsubishi Motors also held its shareholders' meeting in Tokyo. President Takao Kato said that the company currently has no plans to change its capital alliance with Nissan, but added, "If the significance of conducting management together diminishes, this may lead to a review (of the tie-up)."
