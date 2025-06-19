Honda eyes case-by-case collaboration with Nissan

"Based on the business environment, we will promote (collaboration) only where we can expect benefits," Mibe said at a general meeting of Honda shareholders in Tokyo.

He said that the three automakers are continuing talks, but did not mention when they are expected to reach an agreement.

In response to a shareholder's question about the possibility of Honda resuming management integration talks with Nissan, which fell apart in February, Mibe said there is no such possibility "for the time being," but added, "I don't mean to completely deny it."