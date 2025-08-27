German auto industry in deep crisis: 50,000 jobs cut in H1

CNBC reported that Germany’s automotive sector, under pressure from economic headwinds and mounting challenges, shed tens of thousands of jobs in the first half of 2025.

An analysis by audit firm EY, based on data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), found that the German auto industry, one of the country’s largest sectors, reduced its workforce by nearly 7%, or about 51,500 positions, during the period.

Over the 12 months to 30 June, German industry as a whole cut around 114,000 jobs, meaning almost half of all layoffs came from the automotive sector. “No other industry has seen such a sharp reduction in employment,” the report noted, adding that automotive jobs have fallen by 112,000 compared with 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.