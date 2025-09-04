Honda to Revive Prelude Sports Car after 24 Years

The major Japanese automaker targets annual domestic sales of 3,500 units for the new Prelude, a hybrid coupe.

Honda hopes that the Prelude will build momentum for strengthening its hybrid strategy, believing that demand for hybrids will continue to grow toward 2030.

The first-generation model was released in 1978, and the Prelude became popular as a "date car" in the late 1980s before its sales ended in 2001.