Nissan logs 1st April-Sept net loss in 5 years

For the full year through next March, the company kept its sales estimate unchanged at 11.7 trillion yen, down 7.4 % from the fiscal 2024 result, and maintained the operating loss forecast at 275 billion yen. It did not release a forecast for the bottom line.

As the company estimates the full-year impact of the US tariffs at 275 billion yen, Espinosa said, "We remain on track for operating profit breakeven, excluding the tariff impact."

Nissan has decided to sell its headquarters building in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, and will book an extraordinary income of 73.9 billion yen for fiscal 2025.

The company will continue to use the building by leasing it back. "This ensures Nissan's continued presence and commitment to Yokohama while ensuring no impact on employees or operations," the Nissan chief said.

Meanwhile, Nissan estimates that supply chain turmoil, such as a stalled supply from a Chinese-affiliated semiconductor maker in the Netherlands, will dent its full-year operating balance by 25 billion yen.

