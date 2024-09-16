Vayupak Fund offering enjoys good response, Finance Ministry says

“We are allowing retail investors to subscribe for four days. There’s no need to worry about the fund reaching its limit too early, as the small- lot-first mechanism ensures fair allocation. Institutional investors can subscribe from September 18-20, and once the period ends, the committee will review the situation again on September 21.”

The Vayupak Fund 1 is offering Category A units to the general public at 10 baht per unit, with a total estimated value of 100 billion to 150 billion baht. Investors are divided into two main groups:

Group 1: Domestic retail investors must be Thai nationals residing in Thailand and at least 20 years old, or legal entities established under Thai law, or personal funds of such retail investors. The initial allocation for this group is set at 30 billion to 50 billion baht.