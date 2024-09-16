Vayupak Fund offering enjoys good response, Finance Ministry says

Lawaron Sangsanit, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, announced that the first day of the public offering of Investment Units Category A of the Vayupak Fund 1, which opened on Monday, was met with a lively response.
The Vayupak Fund is open for retail investors to purchase units from September 16-20 at a price of 10 baht per unit, with a minimum investment of 10,000 baht. The fund is being allocated using a small- lot-first mechanism.
“We are allowing retail investors to subscribe for four days. There’s no need to worry about the fund reaching its limit too early, as the small- lot-first mechanism ensures fair allocation. Institutional investors can subscribe from September 18-20, and once the period ends, the committee will review the situation again on September 21.”
The Vayupak Fund 1 is offering Category A units to the general public at 10 baht per unit, with a total estimated value of 100 billion to 150 billion baht. Investors are divided into two main groups:
Group 1: Domestic retail investors must be Thai nationals residing in Thailand and at least 20 years old, or legal entities established under Thai law, or personal funds of such retail investors. The initial allocation for this group is set at 30 billion to 50 billion baht.
Group 2: Institutional investors and specific legal entities, such as commercial banks, life and non-life insurance companies, social-security funds, provident funds, and government pension funds, with an estimated allocation of 100 billion to 120 billion baht.
The project has an initial investment period of 10 years and includes a protection mechanism that guarantees a minimum return of 3% per year and a maximum return of up to 9% per year. Dividends will be paid at least twice a year.