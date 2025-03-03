Julapun tells state banks to cut interest rates after policy rate drop

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has ordered seven state-owned financial institutions to lower loan interest rates swiftly after the Bank of Thailand Monetary Policy Committee’s 0.25-percentage-point rate cut on February 26. However, no state banks have made adjustments yet.

“When rates rise, banks act quickly, but when they drop, days pass without action. I have reiterated the urgency of lowering interest rates to ease financial burdens and boost spending. As chairman of the board of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, I have also instructed its management to proceed,” Julapun said.