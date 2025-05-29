NTT Docomo to acquire SBI Sumishin Net Bank

NTT will take a roughly 8 % stake in SBI Holdings for about 110.8 billion yen by underwriting new shares to be issued through a third-party allotment scheme.

NTT Docomo plans to acquire nearly two-thirds of all outstanding shares in the online bank, including the one-third stake held by SBI Holdings, for about 420 billion yen. Another one-third stake is owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.