Ishiba, Trump hold phone talks again

Speaking to reporters later on Thursday, Ishiba described the day's phone talks as "very meaningful," saying that the two leaders "further deepened mutual understanding."

Ishiba stressed that his government's stance of urging the United States to remove auto, steel, aluminum and other tariffs has not changed.

The Japanese side sees a possibility of reaching an agreement in the tariff negotiations at a possible bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada in mid-June.