SEC hopes for Bank of Thailand's 'Bath Stablecoin' to boost digital economy

Jomkwan Kongsakul, Deputy Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealed that the progress on the "Bath-Backed Stablecoin" is ongoing.

The SEC is currently in discussions with relevant agencies, including the Bank of Thailand (BOT), to evaluate the potential integration of this innovation within the digital asset ecosystem.

"The SEC is still in discussions and awaiting clarification on the guidelines from the BOT regarding whether the BOT's Programmable Payment system can be structured as a Bath-Backed Stablecoin. If the BOT agrees, we may need to amend the law to accommodate it," Jomkwan stated.

The SEC views the Bath-Backed Stablecoin as being similar to the BOT's Programmable Payment system, which allows private entities to issue such digital assets. However, further consultation with the BOT is necessary before proceeding with the development. The SEC is awaiting the BOT's response to support the growth of the digital asset ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the SEC is also working on amending core laws, such as the Electronic Securities Act, to facilitate the development of the Digital Securities Ecosystem within Thailand's capital markets. Additionally, the SEC is progressively making adjustments to secondary regulations to support the new frameworks.