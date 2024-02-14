Securing National Infrastructure: Advancing Critical Information Agenda

Focus on operational resiliency

Digital transformation is fundamentally changing the way organizations have to protect themselves. The new cyber threat landscape, as well as changing work habits, are producing various challenges. A hybrid workforce and accelerating cloud migration created a scenario where applications and users can be everywhere, where users demand the ability to access from any location on any device.

As a result, organizations today require a higher level of security, which has to be applied consistently across all environments and interactions. The zero-trust approach is highly recommended in this scenario. It helps remediate a number of the security challenges that critical infrastructure environments are facing, creating the level of cyber resilience that is needed.

At the heart of the model lies the idea that it eliminates implied trust. Every user has to be authenticated, and every access request validated. All activities are continuously monitored. Besides the security aspect, it provides a common experience for users, wherever they are. Whether employees work from home or in the office, they are being treated in the same way from a security and risk perspective. People won’t automatically receive access privileges if they enter an office.

Moreover, Zero Trust also extends to other infrastructure components such as OT devices or network nodes. Whenever devices aim to access the network they will need authorization, even if permission had been granted in earlier instances.