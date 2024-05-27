Fostering employee well-being and productivity: A roadmap for Thai workplaces

As hosts, they invited leading Thai and Danish companies to share best practices and discuss innovative HR tools and products that foster a healthier and more productive workforce. The event gathers HR professionals, executives, and experts from leading industries and features their organizations' innovative approaches to fostering employee well-being, encompassing physical, mental, financial, and spiritual aspects at the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand.
Jon Thorgaard, Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, delivered the welcome remarks, emphasizing the social challenges faced by Thailand and worldwide, including an ageing society, a shrinking labour force, and intense workforce competition across industries.
He highlighted the Thai government’s target of a 2.5% increase in workforce productivity and its ambition to transition from a middle-income to a high-income country. He underscored the compelling evidence that increased employee engagement and regular exercise lead to higher productivity, citing Denmark’s ranking as the second happiest and second most productive nation in Europe, attributing its success to a focus on work-life balance, mutual trust between employers and employees, an inclusive labour force, and lifelong education.
He also mentioned that the retirement age in Denmark will gradually increase to around 70 as life expectancy rises, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy environment and lifestyle to support an extended working life.
The event featured an executive speech by Enrico Cañal Bruland, VP & General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd., a leading Danish pharmaceutical company recognized as the Best Place to Work for four consecutive years and the Best Place to Work for Women for two years in a row.
This recognition underscores the company’s values of ‘PEOPLE is the Top Priority for Business’ and ‘Employee Satisfaction Leads to the Best Place to Work.’ Bruland shared insights into Novo Nordisk’s corporate culture, the “Novo Nordisk Ways,” which emphasizes flexible working hours, comprehensive health and well-being benefits, and a commitment to providing the best health insurance for employees.
He highlighted Novo Nordisk’s impressive employee engagement score of 93% in 2023. He also underscored the company’s belief that investing in employee well-being is key to attracting and retaining top talent, driving growth, and maintaining productivity.
Highlights from the panel discussion included Ayoe Blom, Director, Performance & Rewards, HR & Communication/Performance & Rewards Pandora Production Co., Ltd., presented "Value on Investment Framework," which emphasizes the link between happy employees and high performance. Pandora's strategy focuses on measuring and improving well-being initiatives, fostering collaboration between talent and management, and building a strong employee brand.
Adisorn Smathimanant, Senior Vice President, Human Resources Division PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited discussed PTTEP's comprehensive HR strategy aimed at enhancing employee experience and well-being. The company's tailored well-being benefits are designed to suit the unique nature of its business, with employees often working offshore. The company provides 21 days off after offshore duty and mental health consultations to support its workforce.
Bubphawadee Owararinth, Chief People and Brand & Communications Officer Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL shared the "3 Key Elements" strategy, focusing on a supportive culture, employee autonomy and growth, and well-being initiatives. The company highlighted its diversity and inclusiveness, with 58% female representation in leadership roles, employment opportunities for disabled individuals, and equal benefits for LGBTQ+ employees, including health coverage and surgery benefits for same-sex partners.
Panchita Wattanasittisin, People & Organization Director of Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd.’s holistic well-being programs, such as flexible working hours, generous parental leave policies, tailored health and well-being benefits, and premium health insurance coverage. She highlighted the company's equal benefits for all employees regardless of gender or sexual orientation, in line with Novo Nordisk's inclusive work culture and values. The company also highlighted the significant $6,000 annual loss in productivity per obese worker, stemming from increased absenteeism of 40%, 22% lower productivity while at work, and 2.7 times higher healthcare costs.
The event concluded by Pien Ploenbannakit, Market Access and Public Affairs Lead at Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd., who emphasized the global health challenges posed by obesity and its detrimental effects, reducing life expectancy by 5-20 years for those with severe obesity. Obesity takes a further toll on workplace productivity, with obese employees taking more sick days, experiencing fatigue and lower energy levels, and facing potential discrimination or stigma. He cited the 31% increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Obesity also brings substantial economic burdens, with direct medical costs ranging from 134,000 baht per year for cardiovascular disease to 421,000 baht per patient, in addition to losses from diminished productivity. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of a 10% weight loss in reducing the risk of obesity-related complications.
The seminar provided a valuable platform for sharing insights, best practices, and innovative strategies to create working environments that contribute to high productivity and employee well-being, setting the stage for a healthier, happier, and more productive Thai workforce. As Thailand charts its course towards a thriving economy, investing in employee well-being has emerged as a crucial catalyst for organizational success and national prosperity.