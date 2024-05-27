Fostering employee well-being and productivity: A roadmap for Thai workplaces

As hosts, they invited leading Thai and Danish companies to share best practices and discuss innovative HR tools and products that foster a healthier and more productive workforce. The event gathers HR professionals, executives, and experts from leading industries and features their organizations' innovative approaches to fostering employee well-being, encompassing physical, mental, financial, and spiritual aspects at the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand.

Jon Thorgaard, Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, delivered the welcome remarks, emphasizing the social challenges faced by Thailand and worldwide, including an ageing society, a shrinking labour force, and intense workforce competition across industries.

He highlighted the Thai government’s target of a 2.5% increase in workforce productivity and its ambition to transition from a middle-income to a high-income country. He underscored the compelling evidence that increased employee engagement and regular exercise lead to higher productivity, citing Denmark’s ranking as the second happiest and second most productive nation in Europe, attributing its success to a focus on work-life balance, mutual trust between employers and employees, an inclusive labour force, and lifelong education.

He also mentioned that the retirement age in Denmark will gradually increase to around 70 as life expectancy rises, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy environment and lifestyle to support an extended working life.