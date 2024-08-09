Underperforming petrochemicals business casts shadow over SCC stock price

The company noted that "the petrochemical business continues to be impacted by weak demand" due to geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy. Additionally, reduced supply during maintenance shutdowns by producers has kept petrochemical prices stable.

In the first half of 2024, SCG Chemicals (SCGC) recorded sales revenue of 97.867 billion baht, a 2% increase YoY, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of 4.387 billion baht, a 48% decrease, leading to a loss of 3.107 billion baht compared to a profit of 2.097 billion baht in the previous year — a decline of 5.204 billion baht, due to reduced selling price margins.

For the remainder of 2024, the company has adjusted its revenue growth target from an expected 20% to just 10%. SCGC continues to weaken due to reduced demand, market oversupply, and unchanged high oil costs amid global market uncertainty, pressuring operations.

Surachai Pramuancharoenkit, senior director of securities analysis at Maybank Kim Eng (Thailand), attributes the stock's recent decline primarily to the petrochemical business, the largest part of SCC's portfolio, which has faced losses as global market spreads have fallen below the break-even point of $400. The situation has been exacerbated by issues in Vietnam, affecting performance since the second half of 2023 through 2024.

The company has been restructuring, cutting costs, and introducing high-value products, but these efforts will take time and are not expected to yield immediate results. Consequently, the outlook for SCC remains challenging. The current fundamental value has been adjusted to 240 baht, but further revisions will depend on third-quarter performance.