Airports of Thailand reports 9-month profit up 178%

The total number of passengers reached 90.14 million, an increase of 21.17% from the previous year, with 54.60 million international passengers and 35.54 million domestic passengers.

"AOT has implemented modern passenger service technologies and innovations across its six airports, improving service quality and reducing passenger waiting times better than the established standards," Kirati said.

“Currently, the average processing time for international arriving passengers is 26 minutes per person (down from the original target of 40 minutes), and for international departing passengers, it is 37 minutes per person (down from the original target of 55 minutes)."

Domestic arriving passengers are processed in an average of 15 minutes per person (down from the original target of 35 minutes), and domestic departing passengers in 25 minutes per person (down from the original target of 40 minutes).

Additionally, AOT has launched a campaign to promote Thai tourism through the "New Routes to Airlines" programme at its six airports. This initiative aims to encourage airlines to open new flight routes by offering discounts on landing fees, airport service charges, and jet bridge usage.

