NT joins ASIA PEERING FORUM 2024, promoting ASEAN telecom hub readiness

At the event, Ms Ubonpan Chuenchom, Vice President of the Carrier Customer Businesses Department, NT, represented the organization at a seminar on the topic of “Thailand bring ASEAN to Global” to exchange business perspectives and potential for connectivity between Thailand and various regions around the world as well as strengthen the status as a digital data centre of ASEAN. With the readiness of infrastructure and stable international networks through international connectivities to various countries around the world such as submarine cable systems, terrestrial systems which can connect to the borders of neighbouring countries, including Land Crossing in the South which can connect international submarine cable systems from the east to the west of Thailand together completely, this will help increase efficiency to support for the increasing demand of digital technology.