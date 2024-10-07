EGCO Group ready to participate in 2nd RE Big Lot bidding for over 10 solar projects

The company’s participation in the RE Big Lot bidding is in line with EGCO Group’s goal to increase the proportion of renewable energy capacity up to 30% by 2030, which will support Thailand’s transformation towards low low-carbon society and attract foreign investment through clean energy promotion.

Jiraporn Sirikum, President of EGCO Group, said, that EGCO Group is committed to supporting the development of low carbon society and achieving sustainable growth. Under the company’s “Cleaner, Smarter and Stronger to Drive Sustainable Growth” business direction, the short-term goal is to increase the proportion of renewable energy capacity up to 30% of the total capacity by 2030. To achieve this goal, the company has invested in renewable and clean energy projects in Thailand and abroad. Domestically, EGCO Group will enter over 10 ground-mounted solar projects, which were qualified in the Pass/Fail Basis at the first phase of the RE Big Lot but were not selected, into the second-phase auction. ERC will open the new phase of bidding on 8 October 2024.