THAI workers’ union urges creditors to block appointment of govt execs

A source from Thai Airways International Pcl (THAI) revealed that the workers' union and some creditor groups had expressed their opposition, fearing political interference. They have called on creditors to stand firm and protect their rights at the meeting on November 29, urging them to vote against the proposal to add the two new executives to the rehabilitation plan.

The creditors showed solidarity by voting to postpone the November 8 meeting, aiming to protect the rehabilitation plan and ensure Thai Airways could settle its debts according to the plan, thereby restoring confidence among all creditors.