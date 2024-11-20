\"Triple P\" strategy drives sustainable profitability, growth, and low-carbon goals.

“EGCO Group is confident that the “Triple P” strategy will address sustainable organizational growth across all dimensions by balancing business opportunities, continued strong performance, and achieving low-carbon organizational goals in three phases: short-term goal by 2030 to increase renewable energy capacity up to 30% of total power capacity, medium-term goal by 2040 to achieve Carbon Neutrality, and long-term goal by 2050 to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions,” Jiraporn stated.

For 2025 business operations, EGCO Group continues to seek investments in the power business and pursue energy-related business opportunities with a set investment budget of THB 30,000 million.

Next year's business growth will be supported by key investment projects both domestically and internationally, including full-year revenue recognition from the acquisition of Compass Portfolio in the USA, commercial operations of EGCO Cogeneration SPP Replacement power plant in Rayong, revenue recognition from grid connection of Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, revenue recognition from renewable energy project sales and commercial operations of APEX in the USA, and new power purchase agreement negotiations for Quezon power plant in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, there are opportunities to close new power plant M&A deals for both conventional and renewable energy projects, which will generate immediate revenue recognition.

Jiraporn also disclosed EGCO Group’s performance in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024, stating “The operational performance in Q3/2024 showed an operating profit of THB 3,604 million and net profit of THB 2,463 million, driven by the performance of large overseas power plants. For the first nine months of 2024, the company recorded an operating profit of THB 7,014 million and a net profit of THB 5,518 million, supported by large overseas power plants and the power plant group in the USA. Additionally, EGCO Group has successfully advanced its under-construction projects according to targets, particularly Yunlin, which has completed the installation of all 80 monopiles and wind turbine generators (WTGs). Currently, 68 turbines are connected to the grid, representing 544 MW. The company is confident in achieving a full grid connection of 640 MW by the end of this year.”