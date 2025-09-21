Thai Airways to phase out first class as part of cabin overhaul

Looking ahead, THAI’s order of 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with the first nine deliveries scheduled in 2028, will arrive without first-class seating. All aircraft in this order, as well as future acquisitions, will adopt the same three-class configuration, creating a consistent and unified product across the fleet.

Thai Airways to upgrade fleet and expand to 150 aircraft by 2033

Over the next two years, THAI will retrofit 14 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with newly designed business-class suites featuring private doors, alongside refreshed premium economy and economy seating.

The airline will also enhance its 20-strong Airbus A350 fleet, installing the latest cabin innovations to deliver a more premium long-haul travel experience. The A350 upgrade programme is scheduled to begin in 2028. According to THAI, the overall seat reconfiguration plan will ensure consistency and standardisation across its entire fleet.

Looking further ahead, THAI aims to expand its fleet to 150 aircraft by 2033, comprising 98 wide-body and 52 narrow-body jets. The line-up will include 15 Boeing 777-300ERs, 17 Airbus A350s, 66 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and 52 Airbus A320/A321neos.

At present, the carrier operates 78 aircraft — 58 wide-body and 20 narrow-body across six types. While awaiting delivery of new aircraft, THAI plans to lease an additional 8–10 wide-body planes for around six years to support long-haul operations between 2027 and 2028.

The proposal, currently under board consideration, is aimed at boosting THAI’s passenger market share at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport from 35% in 2029 to 42%, close to its record high in 2013.

Three reasons why Thai Airways is scrapping first class

Business class is now the real luxury

Modern business-class cabins feature lie-flat beds, premium dining and enhanced privacy. With these upgrades, the difference between first and business class has become negligible.

Passengers choose value

Most travellers are unwilling to pay almost double the fare for only marginally better perks. Demand for first class has therefore declined steadily over the years.

Cost efficiency and strategy

The space once reserved for first-class suites can be reconfigured to add more business or premium economy seats, products that sell better and match market demand more effectively.

By ending first class, THAI is redirecting investment towards products that deliver stronger returns and align with the needs of today’s travellers, aiming to secure long-term sustainability and competitiveness in the global airline industry.