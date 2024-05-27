The Kunming friendly delegation visits Thailand

The visit aimed to thoroughly study and implement President Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought, actively practice neighbourhood diplomacy featuring amity, sincerity, benefit, and inclusiveness, deepen friendly exchanges, promote pragmatic cooperation, and foster mutual benefits and win-win results, making positive contributions to serving China's neighbourhood diplomacy and building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.
During his stay in Bangkok, Liu Hongjian met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, having in-depth communication on strengthening railway interconnectivity, reducing logistics costs, and improving transportation efficiency. Both sides expressed their willingness to jointly promote the accelerated construction and efficient interconnection of transportation infrastructure, continuously enhance the efficiency and facilitation of railway transportation, and provide strong support for economic and trade exchanges between the two countries and regional development.
Liu Hongjian met with Nalinee Taveesin, Thailand's National Trade Representative and Prime Minister's Advisor. Both sides believed that Kunming and Thailand have close exchanges and frequent trade, and based on the good cooperation foundation, they can give full play to their respective advantages to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation as well as friendly exchanges, promoting substantial cooperation in broader areas to achieve more fruitful results.
Liu Hongjian also held talks with Han Zhiqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, expressing gratitude for the embassy's long-term care and support for Kunming's development, and had in-depth exchanges on strengthening cooperation between Kunming and Thailand in areas such as sister-city relations, economic and trade exchanges, and cultural tourism.
During his stay in Ranong Province, Liu Hongjian held talks Deputy Director-General of the Thai Harbour Department. Both sides expressed their willingness to further communicate and coordinate, actively promote the interconnection of transportation and logistics infrastructure, deepen policy communication and trade facilitation, and promote mutual benefit and common development.
In Chiang Mai Province, Liu Hongjian met with Nirat Pongsitthitworn, Governor of Chiang Mai Province, and Tasanai Buranupakorn, Mayor of Chiang Mai, focusing on friendly exchanges regarding tourism cooperation. The two sides will strengthen communication on tourism policies, co-build tourism routes, share tourism markets, jointly carry out tourism promotion, deepen sister-city cooperation, and work together to achieve common development.
During the visit, Liu Hongjian also visited CP Group, Huabin ASEAN Health Industry Park, Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate, and Ranong Port, and held talks with Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group, Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, Chairman of the Thai Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Vikrom Kromadit, Chairman of Amata Corporation, and other well-known entrepreneurs. He expressed the hope that they would further strengthen communication and contact with Kunming, increase investment and deployment efforts in Kunming, and lead more enterprises to develop in Kunming.
On May 17, the China (Kunming) - Thailand Industrial Cooperation Promotion Conference was held in Bangkok, Thailand, where more than 100 representatives from enterprises, business associations, and institutions gathered to explore cooperation and seek development opportunities. Liu Hongjian welcomed the guests and introduced Kunming's development advantages and favourable conditions, stating that Kunming enjoys unique resource endowments, a strategic location connecting the interior and exterior, and an inclusive cultural environment. As China's open frontier facing South Asia and Southeast Asia, and an important hub for exchanges between China and South Asian and Southeast Asian countries, Kunming sincerely invites friends from all walks of life in Thailand to experience the charm of the Spring City, share development opportunities, and create a better future together. He also stated that Kunming would provide precise policy support, efficient government services, and strong factor guarantees for enterprises to achieve complementary advantages and mutual benefits.