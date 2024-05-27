The Kunming friendly delegation visits Thailand

In Chiang Mai Province, Liu Hongjian met with Nirat Pongsitthitworn, Governor of Chiang Mai Province, and Tasanai Buranupakorn, Mayor of Chiang Mai, focusing on friendly exchanges regarding tourism cooperation. The two sides will strengthen communication on tourism policies, co-build tourism routes, share tourism markets, jointly carry out tourism promotion, deepen sister-city cooperation, and work together to achieve common development.

During the visit, Liu Hongjian also visited CP Group, Huabin ASEAN Health Industry Park, Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate, and Ranong Port, and held talks with Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group, Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, Chairman of the Thai Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Vikrom Kromadit, Chairman of Amata Corporation, and other well-known entrepreneurs. He expressed the hope that they would further strengthen communication and contact with Kunming, increase investment and deployment efforts in Kunming, and lead more enterprises to develop in Kunming.

On May 17, the China (Kunming) - Thailand Industrial Cooperation Promotion Conference was held in Bangkok, Thailand, where more than 100 representatives from enterprises, business associations, and institutions gathered to explore cooperation and seek development opportunities. Liu Hongjian welcomed the guests and introduced Kunming's development advantages and favourable conditions, stating that Kunming enjoys unique resource endowments, a strategic location connecting the interior and exterior, and an inclusive cultural environment. As China's open frontier facing South Asia and Southeast Asia, and an important hub for exchanges between China and South Asian and Southeast Asian countries, Kunming sincerely invites friends from all walks of life in Thailand to experience the charm of the Spring City, share development opportunities, and create a better future together. He also stated that Kunming would provide precise policy support, efficient government services, and strong factor guarantees for enterprises to achieve complementary advantages and mutual benefits.