Special Border Economic Zones’ progress revealed

The government has supported this initiative by providing investment incentives, establishing one-stop service centres for labour management and investment, developing infrastructure and customs checkpoints, and identifying development areas for investment purposes.

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Development Policy Committee has been the main driving force behind these operations. However, this committee was dissolved by order of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) on July 9, 2019.

Currently, the SEZ Development Policy Committee operates under the regulation of the Prime Minister's Office on Special Economic Zone Development, 2021.

Recently, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported the latest progress as of June 2024. The total investment value, including investment by the private sector and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) in the Special Economic Zones amounts to 51.654 billion baht (from 2015 to present), including:

Investment Promoted by the Board of Investment (BOI):

A total of 84 projects have been promoted and already implemented, amounting to 25.840 billion baht. These projects include sectors such as garments, plastics, animal feed, automotive, machinery and parts, construction equipment, hospitals, and medical rubber gloves (from a total of 121 promoted projects worth 30.236 billion baht).