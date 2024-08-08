JSCCIB rings alarm bells over growing trade deficit with China

This situation impacts over 23 industrial sectors, compounded by the rise of e-commerce platforms that open markets by selling factory-direct products to consumers at low prices — a new trading model from China — putting further pressure on SMEs, which cannot compete on price and face higher production costs, the JSCCIB said..

"To enable Thai businesses to compete under global mega-trends with an influx of substandard goods due to oversupply, the JSCCIB meeting proposed that the government enforce stricter import standards, regulate goods evading taxes, and rigorously apply domestic trade laws. The aim is to create an ecosystem that strengthens Thai businesses and the Thai supply chain for sustainable competitiveness," JSCCIB chairman Payong Srivanich said.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand have established the Thai-Chinese Center for Business Sustainability to resolve trade and investment issues between Thailand and China, ensuring mutual benefits within the legal frameworks of both countries and international rules.

The chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Kriengkrai Thiennukul, highlighted the urgent issues the private sector wants the government to address. These include the continuous influx of Chinese goods into Thailand, establishing production bases in Thailand, and opening online sales channels that allow Chinese manufacturers to sell directly to consumers, bypassing middlemen and reducing costs, thus lowering prices.