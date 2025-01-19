FTA with European Free Trade Association to be signed at WEF meet

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced that he would attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held from January 20-24 in Davos, Switzerland. During the event, he will also participate in the signing of a free-trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra serving as a witness.

On January 13, the Cabinet approved the results of the FTA negotiations between Thailand and EFTA, comprising four member countries – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – following intensive discussions over the past three months.

The signing ceremony will take place on January 23 during the WEF meeting attended by the prime minister and the minister of commerce.