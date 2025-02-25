Gold hits new record high on tariff worries, exchange-traded fund inflows

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,947.48 an ounce as of 01.55pm ET (18.54 GMT). It hit $2,956.15 earlier in the session — its eleventh record high in 2025.

US gold futures settled 0.3% higher at $2,963.20.



US dollar index touched its lowest level since December 10 earlier in the session, making bullion more affordable for buyers using other currencies.

"Investors believe that in the coming weeks and months or longer than that gold prices are going to continue to appreciate," said Jim Wyckoff, a senior market analyst at Kitco Metals.

"The path of least resistance for gold remains sideways to higher and as long as uncertainty persists, gold is likely to continue rising."