Trade war a boost for Chinese stocks, analysts say

Since 2024, foreign investors have sold over 147 billion baht worth of Thai stocks. From the beginning of 2025 to March 14, net foreign fund outflows from the Thai stock market reached 30.77 billion baht and the trend is continuing.

Ratasak Piriyanont, senior director of research at Kasikorn Securities, believes that foreign fund flows are likely to remain in “net selling” territory as Thai stocks are less attractive in comparison with other markets.

While Thai stock valuations are not high relative to historical averages, other regional markets offer lower valuations, stronger economic growth and better corporate earnings prospects.

Since the beginning of the year, the Thai baht has remained stable within the 33.50–34.30 baht/US$ range, supported by foreign inflows into Thai bonds. This is driven by expectations of a policy rate cut due to Thailand’s slow economic recovery and below-target inflation.

However, in the next 2–3 months, the baht is expected to weaken to 34.50–35 baht/dollar as foreign investors may continue selling Thai risk assets, aligning with broader trends in emerging markets amid rising trade war uncertainties.

Additionally, April and May mark Thailand’s dividend payout season, typically leading to capital outflows as foreign investors repatriate dividends.