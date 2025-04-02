Tax War 2025 could cost the global economy $1.4 trillion

A full-scale trade war between the US and its partners could lead to global economic losses of up to $1.4 trillion, according to a newly released report.

Economists from Aston Business School modeled various scenarios, including the possibility of a full-scale global retaliation against the US following its imposition of new tariff measures.

Aston's calculations indicate that such a trade conflict could result in global welfare losses amounting to as much as $1.4 trillion.

The report explains that rising tariffs lead to higher prices, reduced competitiveness, and fragmented supply chains—similar to the US-China trade war of 2018.

It states that Donald Trump’s potential return to power in 2025 has fueled a wave of protectionism, reshaping the global trade landscape within weeks.

Researchers outlined six scenarios, ranging from initial tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China to a full-scale trade war.