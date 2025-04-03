Stocks slump as US tariffs hit tech hardest

The high-flying tech sector was pummelled as manufacturing hubs in China and Taiwan faced new tariffs above 30%, bringing the total new levy to an eye-watering 54% on imports from China.

"The US effective tariff rate on all imports looks to be the highest level in over a century," said Citi's global rates trading strategist, Ben Wiltshire.

Nasdaq futures tumbled 4%, and in after-hours trade, some $760 billion was wiped from the market value of Magnificent Seven technology leaders. Apple shares, hit hardest as the company makes iPhones in China, were down nearly 7%.

S&P 500 futures fell 3.3%, FTSE futures fell 1.8%, while European futures fell nearly 2%.

Gold hit a record high above $3,160 an ounce, and oil, a proxy for global growth, slumped more than 3% to put benchmark Brent futures at $72.56 a barrel.

In early trade in Tokyo, the Nikkei was down 3.9% at an eight-month low, with nearly every index member falling as shippers, banks, insurers, and exporters copped a beating.