Thailand’s richest man warns US risks losing global leadership

Dhanin Chearavanont, Thailand’s richest man and senior chairman of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, has expressed concern that the United States could lose its global leadership position if foreign governments begin pulling back investments in US Treasury bonds.

Speaking to Nikkei Asia in Tokyo on May 9, the 86-year-old billionaire remarked that US trade wars have had minimal impact on his agri-food empire, largely because CP’s strategy focuses on producing and distributing within local markets. Roughly 80% of its production machinery, he added, is imported from Japan.

Dhanin was sharply critical of former President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, calling it chaotic and damaging to US allies and the global order the US itself once championed.

“He took a reckless and impulsive stance on tariffs,” Dhanin said in Mandarin. “It may have given him short-term wins, but in the long run, it’s the United States that stands to lose.”