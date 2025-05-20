Is Thai finance really “broke”? Here’s the answer

Additionally, recent budget deficits, such as the 865 billion baht deficit in the 2025 fiscal year, have led many to mistakenly believe that the Thai government or its finances are "broke." However, this is not always the case.

A country is considered economically "broke" or bankrupt only when it defaults on its debt (sovereign default), triggering a public debt crisis that may force it to seek help from international organisations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Thailand experienced such a crisis during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis when the baht plunged sharply, causing foreign debt to soar beyond the government’s capacity to repay. The country then had to borrow from the IMF and underwent a decade-long debt restructuring process until 2007. Thailand continues to make payments to the Financial Institutions Development Fund to this day.

Currently, Thailand’s finances are stable and not "broke." As of 2024, the country holds international reserves of US$236 billion, enough to cover eight months of imports and approximately 2.5 times its short-term foreign debt. These indicators demonstrate Thailand’s sound fiscal stability.