Is Thai finance really “broke”? Here’s the answer

Additionally, recent budget deficits, such as the 865 billion baht deficit in the 2025 fiscal year, have led many to mistakenly believe that the Thai government or its finances are "broke." However, this is not always the case.
A country is considered economically "broke" or bankrupt only when it defaults on its debt (sovereign default), triggering a public debt crisis that may force it to seek help from international organisations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Thailand experienced such a crisis during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis when the baht plunged sharply, causing foreign debt to soar beyond the government’s capacity to repay. The country then had to borrow from the IMF and underwent a decade-long debt restructuring process until 2007. Thailand continues to make payments to the Financial Institutions Development Fund to this day.
Currently, Thailand’s finances are stable and not "broke." As of 2024, the country holds international reserves of US$236 billion, enough to cover eight months of imports and approximately 2.5 times its short-term foreign debt. These indicators demonstrate Thailand’s sound fiscal stability.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stressed that Thailand’s economy is strong and attractive to investors, reflected by over US$30 billion in investments in 2024. The government aims for economic growth of 3.0–3.5%, which is normal for the region.
Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul highlighted Thailand’s economic stability during a meeting with the World Bank and the IMF’s East Asia Pacific voting group. He emphasised clear policies for economic recovery and enhancing competitiveness.
However, certain risks remain. Despite fiscal stability, concerns include:
The Ministry of Finance has developed a 5-year strategic plan (2023–2027) to strengthen fiscal stability and address future challenges. The plan includes:
Summary: Not Broke, but Caution Needed
Despite criticisms labelling the government as “broke” during times when treasury funds decline or budget deficits occur, Thailand’s fiscal status remains far from a crisis. Budget deficits are a normal fiscal tool that many countries use to stimulate the economy when necessary.
Thailand maintains strong international reserves and has never defaulted on its debt, unlike the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.
However, fiscal stability should not breed complacency. Structural risks such as high public and household debt could pose long-term threats, especially if economic growth remains sluggish and tax revenues fail to recover as needed.
Large-scale economic stimulus policies must be carefully balanced with structural reforms to create sustainable revenue sources. If the Ministry of Finance successfully implements this strategic plan, Thailand’s fiscal health is expected to remain stable well into the future.