New business registrations drop as investors await global trade clarity

For the first four months of 2025 (January–April), business closures totalled 3,921, up 8.34% from the previous period. The accumulated registered capital of closed businesses was THB15.99 billion, down 6.16%. The top three sectors with the highest closures were:

General building construction: 372 closures, with registered capital of THB652 million

Real estate: 184 closures, with registered capital of THB912 million

Restaurants and catering: 159 closures, with registered capital of THB391 million

During this period, two companies with registered capital exceeding THB1 billion ceased operations, with a combined registered capital of THB4.13 billion.

“The 4.39% decline in new business registrations during the first four months of 2025 (January–April) is partly due to various internal and external challenges facing the business sector. These include the global economic situation, geopolitical conflicts, uncertainties regarding trade policies, and US tariff measures.

Additionally, rising living costs and cautious consumer spending have led businesses to delay decisions and slow down new business registrations,” said Auramon.

The decline in new business registrations during this period was seen particularly in sectors such as real estate, online retail, general retail stores, and real estate brokerage, influenced by global economic volatility, household debt issues in Thailand, and uncertainties about US import tax policies.

Conversely, some sectors have seen growth in new registrations compared to the same period last year, including wholesale trade, animal feed wholesale, hotels, hospitals, and used car sales. This growth is attributed to government tourism promotion activities, as well as health and lifestyle trends among modern consumers.

Business closures increased by 8.34% in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Some sectors with higher closure rates include management consulting, general retail stores, and real estate brokerage—businesses that must quickly adapt to consumer behaviour and competitive dynamics.

However, it is expected that Thailand’s economy will gain momentum from private consumption, private investment, policy interest rate cuts, tourism recovery, and accelerated disbursement for public infrastructure projects in Q3–Q4 of the 2025 fiscal year. These factors are likely to support annual business registrations to grow to around 90,000 in 2025.